Group urges FG to ensure health institutions conform with healthcare regulations

Health organisations under the umbrella of Joint Sector Unions (JOHESU) have urged the Federal Government to ensure instituted Federal Health institutions (FHI) conform with the vital healthcare regulations, comprising the University Teaching Hospitals Act, Federal Medical Centres Act, and Acts of Parliament governing specialist hospitals without qualifying statute.

The health union also stressed the need for the Federal Ministry of Health to assign some of its members as chairmen of the Federal Health Institution Boards.

The demands of JOHESU were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its national leadership meeting held in Abuja.

The health union in the communiqué which was co-signed by the national chairman, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, and national secretary, Martins Egbanubi noted that its retired members including Permanent Secretaries and Directors in the Civil Service, former presidents of Professional Associations, Trade Union leaders, among others are qualified for the appointments as chairmen of the FHI board.

The Union further demanded the waiver clause approved by President Bola Tinubu to allow the hiring of health workers to also include JOHESU members.

The Communique’ further read: “The JOHESU National Leadership catalogued the unending woes and complications which have dotted its path in the quest to attain Adjustment of CONHESS for its members since June 2, 2014.

“JOHESU recalled that it met with His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on June 5th, 2023 during a nationwide strike of health workers and got assurances that the challenge would be redressed which formed the basis of the suspension of the strike.

“JOHESU lamented that the non-actualisation of the promise has instilled restlessness in the value chain of its members and urged the Federal Ministry of Health to intervene to checkmate looming industrial unrest.

“JOHESU appreciated the reassurances of the Coordinating Minister, Professor Ali Pate who promised to activate all the structures connected with the approval process of the adjustment of CONHESS.

“JOHESU agreed to jointly review the progress of the new initiatives in the days ahead to enable it to respond appropriately.

“JOHESU put on record the implementation of the Review CONHESS which commenced on February 2024.

“JOHESU complained about the non-payment of arrears from June 2023 to January 2024 (eight months) as well as the improper arithmetical calculations which did not factor in the basic salaries of beneficiaries in working out their allowances which are taxable. JOHESU was comforted with assurances by the Honourable Minister that the complaints would be escalated for evaluation by the statutory agencies in charge of this endeavor.

“JOHESU commended the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the incumbent Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Daju Kachollom, who did yeoman’s job to give the consultant Pharmacist, project a sense of direction after years of procrastination by some arms of government.

“JOHESU strongly urged the Federal Government to catalyze recent efforts to ensure the arrears of workers in these councils are paid urgently to cushion their living conditions,” the Communique added.