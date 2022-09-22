BLK HUT, Zuri Health partner to improve healthcare access

BLK HUT Media, the producers of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Nigeria show, and a Kenyan based mobile health company, Zuri Health, have partnered to improve healthcare access in Nigeria.

In a joint statement on Wednesday by Hakeem Condotti, CEO of BLK HUT and Titilola Olaolu – Hassan, co – founder of Zuri Health following the agreement signing event in Lagos, they said the partnership align with their collective commitment to social and public good.

“While Zuri Health, is a digital healthcare provider that offers end to end healthcare solution at your convenience which includes consultations, testing, order medication and aftercare management service,” said the statement.

“They are also working to provide affordable and accessible healthcare solution across Sub-Sahara Africa, BLK HUT Media would lend its extensive media network specifically on the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Nigeria Show to promote its healthcare services,” it further said.

“The post-pandemic period has shown that Africa must embrace the opportunities that telemedicine and remote health provide to bridge our health gap and strengthen emergency response capacity.

“This is the reason, Zuri Health and BLK HUT have decided to partner to raise awareness and enhance public information on its mobile health services,” it added.

Zuri Health services include the ability to chat with a doctor virtually, buy medication, book laboratory and diagnostic tests from anywhere. The growth of the company in the last two years, which has extended to at least eight countries within Sub-Sahara Africa, is a major testament to potential for growth and capacity in the healthcare sector and also for social impact.

On his own part, Condotti said, the BLK HUT Media and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Nigeria brand is delighted about the partnership. He noted that in forging the partnership, the Company was convinced about its social impact outcome, and corporate responsibility.

“We are looking forward to deploy our network and reach, to promote the opportunities and prospects of the partnership for our local, regional and global audience. We are glad to embark on this important journey with Zuri Health, and lend our platform to a social issue that is at the core of our collective humanity.” Condotti added.

While Olaolu – Hassan, said the partnership is a further demonstration of the company’s objective to provide accessible and affordable healthcare solutions to the largest populations across Sub-Saharan Africa. She said Zuri Health has partnered with the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Nigeria brand to ensure that no one is left behind.

The partnership will among other things include regular promotion of Zuri Health Services, which also includes a whatsapp chat bot, on the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Show and other community and social health benefits that will be rolled out through the partnership.