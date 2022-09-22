Terawork’s BeyondWork promotes health consciousness among freelancers

Terawork, an online freelance marketplace, hosted the maiden edition of its BeyondWork event, an initiative that brought freelancers and professionals together for a health-conscious event.

According to the platform, the event held virtually in its corporate office demonstrates a commitment to providing growth opportunities for African professionals by bringing them in one space to dissect the issues affecting the workplace and workforce

Femi Taiwo, chief executive officer of TERAWORK said, “It cannot just be the norm. For our freelancers, TERAWORK is not just to connect them to the next gig, it’s about a safe and borderless community to work, doing jobs they are passionate about and in good health, getting the right support and timely rewards and fulfillment for their sweats, and truly creating wealth. For our customers, it can’t just be about hiring and managing talents, but getting values for every dime spent on talent and truly growing their enterprises and our economy, regardless of the ‘Japa’ syndrome.”

Salem King, chief operating officer, Terawork explained the importance of health in professionalism, stating that good health is essential to boost organisation and individual productivity.

“The future of work is democratic. Anything that anybody knows, they learned it, and if they learned it, it means you can also learn it. Even when we think about work, we need to think about preserving our humanity. The healthier you are mentally, physically, or emotionally, the more of an impact you can actually make,” King said

Read also: VFD Group says engaging Govt crucial to technology, innovation ecosystem

Also, the event also featured a warm-up session with Nigerian Vocalist, Yinka Davies and free medical investigation, diagnosis, and consultation.

“BeyondWork is a “feng shui” atmosphere that is best created by you. BeyondWork is about finding a cause to believe in and truly live for after the routinous grind we find ourselves in that has never given us satisfaction,” Davies said

The online platform explained that as a brand that cares for its community, the initiative achieved its goal to inspire freelancers, address the fears of the entrepreneurship and freelance market, and defeat the stereotype that freelancing is not sustainable by sharing stories of excellence within the space, which is in line with its community vision of aiding the provision of the best services by freelancers.

Focusing on the organisation’s long-term goal to take outsourcing to the next level by offering a robust platform that matches customers with the most suitable freelancers for their job offers, Terawork said it believes that the BeyondWork event will help freelancers to gain a broader view of the role of their health in their career and economic advancement.

The platform also noted that it is focused on giving Africa’s growing gig economy a boost by providing a platform for the thousands of individuals, agencies, and SMEs who are offering freelance services on Terawork.