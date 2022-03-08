VFD Group says engaging Govt crucial to technology, innovation ecosystem

As many organisations pivot to the technology industry and emerging markets continue to evolve, engaging governments and policy leaders has become imperative for corporate bodies to improve economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Niyi Adenubi, Executive Director, who leads the Governance, Government and Subsidiary Relations at VFD Group Plc, a sector agnostic, proprietary investment company, has encouraged top and budding players in the innovation ecosystem to engage the relevant stakeholders for the development of the sector.

Speaking at a panel session on “the role of regulation & ease of doing business in reviving employment” at the LSETF Employment Summit in Lagos Niyi stressed that, “Tech enthusiasts need to be in the room where policy conversations are being had to create a macro-environment that empowers diverse communities.”

On building these inclusive communities, he added that, “VFD Group is a sector investor and is constantly on the lookout for spirited engagements that can further growth. We believe engagement is important and we are always ready to start these conversations. Fintech has been exciting for us and we see other relevant sectors growing. We are encouraged by the government of Lagos State and we will do more to drive the conversation.”

Adenubi’s session which was moderated by Managing Partner, TNP, Baba Alakolaro, had in attendance intelligent and resourceful individuals from the corporate world including Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole; CEO, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Olaoye Jaiyeola; Stears Head of Intelligence, Michael Famoroti and CEO, Happy Coffee, Princess Adeyinka Tekenah.

Adenubi is a financier and investor with more than 15 years of experience working in Private Equity, Venture Capital, Financial Advisory, Institutional and Corporate banking, Investment management and other consulting sectors. He has played exceptional advisory roles to numerous firms in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, most notably with the Royal Bank of Scotland and ATOS Consulting.