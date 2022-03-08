Terawork gets commendation for innovative tech solutions

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended Terawork, a top tech platform for hiring freelancers and providing innovative solutions to youth unemployment in Nigeria.

The Governor who delivered a keynote address and paid a special visit to the business stand at the second edition of the Lagos Employment Summit organised by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) recently, said the freelance platform is adding value to the economy by enabling the youth to access valuable employment opportunities locally and globally.

According to him in a statement, “The Lagos State Government is scaling its intervention in critical areas of the economy. As part of that effort, we are rejigging the activities of the LSETF to broaden its impact in terms of strengthening the productivity of businesses and entrepreneurs. What Terawork, which offers an impressive proposition and solutions that meet the expansive needs of the active segment, has put in place on its platform will help businesses raise their productivity level by leveraging the skills of a wide range of freelancers while also creating new job opportunities for the teeming youth segment.”

He added that the State Government would like to partner with the freelance platform to explore the thriving gig and digital economy. According to the statement, said this partnership framework would help upskill the youth and train them to seize employment opportunities in the emerging tech industries globally.

The Chief Executive Officer of Terawork, Femi Taiwo, who participated at a break out of the summit tagged ‘The Future of Work: Gig Economy’, on the second day of the summit, explained that the gig economy is a locus of shared prosperity in the 21st century. This novel development can be expanded to drive economic growth if the appropriate national policies are formulated and implemented.

He maintained that such growth-driven policies would tackle the challenges presently confronting platforms, and both the government and the citizens stand to benefit from the deep value inherent in the digital economy.

Meanwhile, he revealed that TERAWORK has launched a customised app that would deepen the various opportunities available for both businesses and freelancers on its platform.