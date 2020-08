The pandemic has forced companies and governments to relearn some basic lessons. In this case, the three “Rs” are resilience, reshoring and repurposing. Institutions everywhere are examining how prepared they are for the worst. The answer for all has been: not very. The early scramble for national supplies of personal protective equipment as governments realised…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE