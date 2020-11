Mr Eazi could not believe it when an invitation arrived to perform with US Grammy Award-winning artist Lauryn Hill at a concert in New York. He was not particularly popular in Nigeria, but in 2015, the part-time singer had put out a song called “Skin Tight”, a fusion of Ghanaian high life music and Nigerian…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE