“Together” — that is the theme that Nigeria has chosen to mark 60 years of independence from Britain. That determination to keep the country united has been a hallmark of Nigeria’s existence, particularly after the 1967 attempt by the Igbo ethnic group to secede and form a separate nation, Biafra. Fifty years after the civil…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE