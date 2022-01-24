Wumi Jubril: Raising the bar in hospitality industry

Wumi Jubril is the CEO steering the wheels of the Seattle Residences and Spa, a leading luxurious residence in Victoria Island area of Lagos state.

With her enviable years of expertise in the industry, she strives to raise the bar in her quest to attain stardom. She shares nuggets on how the hospitality industry works and skillful strategies to employ.

With a gleeful and approachable disposition that resonates with her portfolio, Jubril boasts of a Master’s Degree certificate in International Business Management and an MSc in International Business from the International Business School, Budapest, Hungary.

She served at Starwood Hotels and Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel brands for a decade as its head of business development, outbound sales. There, she honed her skills in sales, marketing, business development, partnerships, and business strategy.

“Right from a young age,” she recalled, “I had always enjoyed the art of just pampering individuals and extending to others royal treats. At a point, I thought it meant I would enjoy the medical line majorly due to my family background where everyone is a medical practitioner.

“It was after my bachelor’s degree that I knew for certain that it would have to be Hospitality. I have always believed that this industry is sacrificial and there is an honest joy that comes with that. It is just so! If you are not willing to invest a part of yourself to genuinely care for people, you would struggle. These are the basic needs of our clients.”

Although Seattle Residences and Spa is rated unique, Jubril scores its premium not only in the sort of accommodation it provides but also in the lifestyle experiences which they take time to curate for their clients.

For the CEO, they provide their clientele with world-class and exquisite wellness spa that is distinct. She enthused that Seattle Residences and Spa is intentionally selective in the partners they ‘get into bed with’.

“Also, one of the qualities we are known for is how hospitable our staff are. Every SRS employee is a professional customer representative as it is deliberate by our excellent HR team that has not only selected and hired the very best hands available in the industry but also ensures that this bunch of experts possess the expertise and fit to deliver service excellence,” she expressed.

She further commended the efforts and willingness of her staff to make the guests feel at home, which is something she hasn’t seen anywhere. “This isn’t me blowing our trumpet. It’s not a home away from home situation; it is a home.”

Among attributes that make a hotel luxurious, Jubril listed location as imperative searching for a luxury property. “The location has to be one that is buffered from the hustle and bustle of the city. That’s imperative. You want to have a serene environment with stunning views and greenery.

“It must have plush bedrooms with a balcony and the best lighting, sound and security systems are essential,” she continued however that since your apartment is where you rest and rejuvenate, it should have all the amenities that emphasise comfort. It must have a spacious kitchen with ample storage to accommodate all kitchen appliances among others.”

While also harping that the space must have a fine dining restaurant for a la carte meals where intercontinental dishes are served the Seattle Residences and Spa boss said it must have a modern wellness centre for massages and fitness programmes.

Indeed, every career has got its peculiar hurdles. Jubril sees them as hilarious. According to her, age discrimination, gender bias, and marital status. “The workforce in general needs to be more inclusive.

“And accepting of all demographics as long as the individual can get the job done. In the beginning, you could say I was not accorded respect.”

She, however, recounted an incident where she won a hotel management bid but was suddenly asked to bring in an older married woman after they realised her age and marital status.

The CEO is certain, the hospitality business is sprinting. So, there is a need for the government to weigh in. “Hospitality, in general, can contribute more than it is currently doing to Nigeria’s GDP.

“This can only be achieved if there is a collaboration between the government and stakeholders in the industry. The government’s contribution can be by way of giving grants to the hospitality sector.”