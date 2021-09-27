Experts urge SMEs in event industry to deepen capacity to scale

Given the current realities in today’s economy, experts in the event planning industry have urged small business operators in the space to seek training opportunities to deepen their capacity to scale.

The experts spoke in turns recently, at the maiden edition of the Alimosho Event Vendors Association’s (AEVA) Masterclass 1.0 held at the Ice land Civic Centre, Alimosho, Lagos.

Highlighting the objective of the masterclass, Awojoodu Taiwo, CEO of Sellyrite Event, president of the association, stated that no professional can emerge a front liner without exposure to the right knowledge and experience which the event has brought to the fore.

“I am delighted that this is happening at this time and equally full of gratitude to all our top speakers, members of the executives, the planning committee, and the entire association membership,” she said in a statement.

She noted that the event planning industry is evolving and the need for professions to upscale their skills cannot be overemphasised.

Read Also: Adenike Akinyemi: Entrepreneur making mark in Nigeria’s event decor business

She said that the professionals can broaden their skills constantly by attending master-classes, training, and exhibitions.

Eunice Iwu-Basil, vice president of the group noted that AEVA is an event industry association for professionals who reside in the Alimosho area of Lagos state and is open for many more vendors in the area to join to get training and the right information to scale their businesses.

Some of the topical issues addressed by the speakers aligned with the theme of the event which focuses on emerging as a front liner in the face of the new event industry.

Ayanfe Oluwaseun a brand expert spoke on personal branding and how it affects event business in the digital space. Bosede Obasa, a social capital developer did justice to the topic that focused on integrity as it relates to the event business.

Other speakers who also featured include, Maria Nwonu, an event decoration expert. She spoke on navigating industry trends while Barrister Funmilola Shonibare, a legal Expert, handled event business contract drafting.