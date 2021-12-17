Ayobami Akindipe awarded Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Ayobami Akindipe, chief executive officer of Ace Real Estate Development, has been awarded the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Young Entrepreneurs International Summit recently held in Lagos.

Ayobami was awarded for his outstanding innovation in the real estate sector bridging the gap of helping young people across Nigeria access affordable landed properties, luxury and smart yet affordable houses, youth empowerment and more.

While receiving the award, Ayobami said that it is important for young Africans to embrace the entrepreneurial pathway and the real estate sector provides massive opportunities.

“It is an honour to be among the awardees of Young Entrepreneurs of the Year 2021. I see it more as a further call to service of Nigeria, Africa and humanity in general for which I am very much prepared,” Ayobami stated.

“My specialty is the real estate sector in Nigeria, and I will continue to do my utmost best to ensure we deliver quality, great service, most importantly affordable housing for many Nigerians as well as inspiring the youth in particular to take on opportunities in the sector.”

At an elaborate dinner themed, the ‘Rise of New Professionals’ at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Ayobami was awarded alongside many other young professionals including the sensational comedian, Funny Toheeb, Ayodeji Razaq of X-Holdings Group, Adekunle Oluwatosin of Wow Accessories and others in various fields across Nigeria.

Ayobami’s company, Ace Real Estate Development Ltd. prides itself as Nigeria’s first Youth-centric Real Estate company with properties including Bethel Island, Prestige Green Estate, Ace City, Stallion Spring Estate, Luciano Bay Estate in Ibeju Lekki, Ace Residence 1 in Lekki, Prime City Estate in Epe, and a lot more, all in Lagos.

In 2021, in recognition of his innovations in the real estate sector in Nigeria, Ayobami received other awards including, ECOWAS Youth Council’s Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity; Icon of Societal Transformation by the National Association of University Students; Golden Role Model Award by Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative and Special Gold Award by Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics Ghana among others.