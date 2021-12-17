Amanda Udechukwu appointed Chief Executive Officer of Roxbury Homes

Roxbury Homes has appointed of Amanda Uju Udechukwu as its new Chief Executive Officer to drive its expansion target.

In a statement made available to BusinessDay, Roxbury Homes stated that the wealth of experience Udechukwu has brought to the company will help drive further its expansion.

“We are proud to announce Amanda Udechukwu as our new CEO. She has been an Executive Director at Roxbury Homes since 2014 and has contributed immensely to its development,” the statement read.

“She delivered exceptional performance with significant movement in the company, channeling its growth from a small real estate company to a thriving and leading development company and following through on our vision of providing affordable and quality housing to Nigerians.

“We are very excited to get started on the next phase of our incredible journey to driving Nigeria’s real estate growth by building exceptional and affordable housing with innovative designs that resonate with luxury, comfort and ease.”

Speaking on her appointment, Udechukwu said, “Roxbury Homes is built on the foundation of trust and commitment to clients, in delivering the highest standard of quality property construction and management services. I am elated for this appointment to continue elevating value for our clients and partners across the country.”

With over eight years business management experience in real estate, prior to her appointment, Udechukwu served as the Executive Director of Roxbury Home where she provided oversight of the company’s sales and marketing operations across Nigeria.

Before joining Roxbury Homes, Udechukwu was an actress and a model. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Insurance from the University of Lagos, with an exemplary career within the Real Estate business.

As the new CEO of Roxbury Homes, Udechukwu will be tasked with continuing the company’s commitment to providing quality homes for Nigerians, with a core focus on making the homeownership process seamless and flexible.

This includes developing more properties that fit into future smart-cities, transforming the landscapes of urban communities and placing Nigeria at the forefront of development in Africa.