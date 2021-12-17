Investment One extends CSR to residents of Falomo Police Barracks

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Investment One Financial Services Limited has built and commissioned two solar-powered boreholes with overhead water tanks for occupants of Falomo Police Barracks A and B in two separate phases.

The commissioning of the project in Barracks B took place on Tuesday, November 14, 2021, while a similar project was earlier commissioned in Barracks A in August this year.

Speaking before the commissioning, Uwa Ogundepo, head, Group Communications, Investment One Financial Services Limited said the building and commissioning of the project is part of the company’s CSR objective of giving back to society.

According to her, “We are here today to commission this project because water is very essential to life and livelihood and as a result, we identified clean water as a need for residents of Falomo Police Barracks, Ikoyi.

“During the first phase, we provided something similar in Barracks A, and thankfully, we were well received and based on that the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) appealed that we should also come to the other barracks, and that is why we barracks B today to fulfil that promise we made to them.

“What we are doing today is to see how we can give back to them and their families and that is the reason we are here so that we can help meet that need and appreciate you and your families for all you are doing for society.”

Also speaking, Fisayo Fagbemi, chief Information Officer (CIO) of Investment One Limited, gave insight into the objective of the Company’s CSR and why they donated solar enabled boreholes/overhead water tanks to the two Police Barracks at Falomo, Ikoyi.

“Today’s event is our Corporate Social Responsibility objective. We had to do something that adds value to life and livelihood. This is not the first one; we have done many in Lagos State but also look at people that serve us a priority that is why you see us in the police barracks today. Just some few months ago, we were at Barracks A, where we also commissioned a similar project. We realized these people have a great need for clean water and we see it as a priority to provide them with clean water.

Speaking after commissioning the water project, Ewah Bassey, deputy commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, thanked Investment one Limited for their kind gesture. He assured the people of proper usage and maintenance of the boreholes.

“I want to thank Investment One for heeding to our appeal. I remember I had the privilege of commissioning the one at the other side of the road, of which some members of Police Officers’ Wives Association appealed to your team to come to this side .I am so happy that you listened to us and today we are here to commission this.

“On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police and the entire members of this Barrack, I want to say thank you for listening to us and finding us worthy of your CSR programmes, we are very grateful.

Since founded in 2007 following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s initiated reforms in the banking industry, Investment One (then GTB Asset Management Limited) has offered and continues to offer innovative investment options coupled with value-added services in Nigeria’s financial services space.