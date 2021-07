Amid poor power supply in the country, two federal ministries—works and housing, and environment and lands—have installed 1.52 MegaWatts solar systems that would provide uninterrupted power to their office blocks. According to a statement by the minister of works and housing Babatunde Raji Fashola, the development would see to the reduction of average diesel consumption…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login