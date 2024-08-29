UNILAG in darkness as Eko DisCo cuts power over N300m debt

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has been thrown into darkness following the disconnection of its power supply by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) due to a staggering debt exceeding N300 million.

In a statement issued by the university’s management on Wednesday, the institution revealed that it has been battling with the steep rise in electricity costs, a situation exacerbated by a tariff hike imposed by EKEDC.

The university’s tariff category was recently upgraded from “Band B” to “Band A,” resulting in a significant increase in monthly electricity bills.

Before this adjustment, UNILAG’s electricity expenses ranged between N150 million and N180 million per month. However, the institution’s June bill under the new “Band A” classification nearly doubled, soaring to almost N300 million—a sharp rise that has severely strained the university’s finances.

The management expressed its frustration over the blackout that has persisted since Tuesday, despite ongoing discussions with EKEDC.

UNILAG said it had made a payment of N180 million on August 20, hoping to alleviate the debt burden. However, on August 27, EKEDC disconnected the campus without any prior warning.

“Just two weeks after our last meeting, we were hit with a staggering bill of nearly half a billion naira (N472 million) for July, which only compounded our financial difficulties.

“Despite honouring our commitment by paying N180 million on August 20, EKEDC still disconnected our power on August 27, leaving us in the dark without notice,” the statement read.

The university assured its community that efforts are being made to resolve the matter with the electricity provider. In the meantime, power supply across the campus will be rationed until a resolution is reached.

UNILAG called for patience and understanding as it continues to engage EKEDC in a bid to restore full power to the institution.

In April, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

Musliu Oseni, vice-chairman of NERC, said customers under the classification, who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, will pay N225 per kilowatt (kW) from N66 per kW starting from April 3.