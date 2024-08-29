Mutfwang unveils new team, vows to address insecurity in Plateau

Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau State governor on Wednesday sworn in a new Head of Civil Service, Stephen Pam Gadons, and new Permanent Secretaries at a ceremony held in Jos, Plateau State Capital.

The governor emphasised the importance of merit and competence in the appointment of new officials, stating that the selection process was rigorous and transparent.

Governor Mutfwang also inaugurated nine Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to oversee various segments of governance, including technical advisory, sustainable technology, budgeting, domestic affairs, and community relations.

The governor highlighted his administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency, stating that Plateau State was the only State that provided account for infrastructure funds when requested by an NGO.

He also clarified that the Federal Government did not give the State any money, but rather, the State received its allocation from the Federation revenue, announcing that the State was committed to investing in security and had made substantial progress in reducing banditry and criminality.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his support in the state’s efforts to address security challenges, emphasising the importance of wealth creation and the need for Plateau State to bake a bigger cake, rather than fighting over crumbs.