NDPHC to leverage technology, others for company’s growth – Adighije 

Jennifer Adighije, the managing director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company has pledged to leverage technology and human capital to drive positive change and growth in the organisation.

Adighije disclosed this during the handover ceremony in Abuja on Monday. She explained that her vision for the company would be built around optimization which is anchored on three pillars including; optimization of the performance of assets to ensure increase in revenue, optimization of processes and as well leveraging technology and human capital to drive positive change in the organization.

She said, “I will not take for granted the mandate of the NDPHC which is crystal clear. Our mandate is to execute and manage our national IPP assets optimally and so my vision would be built around optimization anchored on three pillars which are optimization of the performance of our assets to ensure that we are able to improve significantly our revenue earning potential for building significant financial capacity.

“Number two would be optimizing our processes to ensure that we’re able to drive organizational and operational efficiency and number three for me which is the most critical is how we would leverage technology and human capital to drive positive change in the organization and with our stakeholders, external stakeholders in particular.

“And why number three is very crucial to me is because our human capital is our greatest asset. Our human capital is the powerhouse that will drive sustainable positive change.”

President Bola Tinubu, last week had appointed Adighije along side other executive directors to replace Chiedu Ugbo and his team as Head of the company.

In his remarks, Chiedu Ugbo who had just completed his tenure in the company said, “This moment marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my life as I pass the baton to the incoming Managing Director and the talented management team that will lead Niger Delta Power Holding Company into the future.

“l am immensely grateful to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President and Chairman of the Board of NDPHC, Senator Kashim Shetima, who, despite having the liberty to assemble their own team upon taking office on May 29, 2023, graciously allowed us to complete our tenure in August 2024. This gesture is truly remarkable.”