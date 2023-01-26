NDPHC to add 125 megawatts to national grid in Q1 2023

Nigeria is expected to increase her power capacity with an additional 125 megawatts to the national grid with the completion of the Olorunsogo Power Plant by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) by end of the first quarter (Q1) 2023, BusinessDay’s findings have shown.

The NDPHC is currently revamping the steam turbine of the Olorunsogo power plant, which is located in Ogun State.

“Once we’re done with that project, we expect about 125 megawatts extra to be added to the grid from the steam turbine alone, which we’re working on.

“We’re fixing the steam turbine of the Olorunsogo power plant. We’ve been working on that for a couple of years. And we are nearing completion within this first quarter of this year,” Deji Awodiji, MD, Tilt Energy disclosed during the commissioning of the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) gas distribution office, in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, the Olorunsogo Power Plant project is a very significant milestone for a local company to execute working with strategic partners like Schneider Electric.

Speaking further on the just commissioned NGML gas distribution office, Awodiji said that the project shows the pedigree of a company, not just to be able to do construction projects of this standard but to be able to work in the oil and gas industry, with their safety standards.

“Tilt Energy has a very strong fabrication base and process automation. We’re proud to have been part of many flagship projects, including this,” he said.

And aside from being able to work in the oil and gas industry, Awodiji said that Tilt Energy has also shown its capacity to work in a live site, where you have gas distribution. “So, we’re glad to have completed the project without any safety incidents.

“We’re glad for NNPC gas marketing limited for giving us this opportunity to showcase our core competence. And like I said we are a epci company so civil construction is literally just a small part of what we do,” Awodiji said.

He said further that the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited office was designed and constructed by Tilt Energy on schedule within the stipulated 12 months timeframe. “So, we actually started in December 2021, and we more or less concluded in December 2022, and commission in January 2023. So, let’s call it 13 months”.

Justin Ezeala, MD, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), said that inspite of the challenges Tilt Energy had at the beginning, he is particularly proud of their capacity to deliver on schedule.

“I am very happy that this project is situated at one of our biggest partners, which was also one of the reasons we felt that this would be the best way to site the project here to kind of keep an eye on what they are doing,” Ezeala said.