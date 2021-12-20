LASUBEB holds maiden long service award for staff

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) held its maiden long service award for teaching and non-teaching staff over the weekend.

The event which took place inside the multi-purpose hall of LASUBEB at Maryland-Ikeja was organised to cheer and encourage teachers and non-teaching staff of the board for more productivity.

Wahab Alawiye – King, the executive chairman LASUBEB, in his speech explained that the gathering was held in appreciation of the staff for their conscientious and meritorious service to the state government and the pupils in Lagos State.

Alawiye-King disclosed that the event initiated by the board was consented to by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State due to his passion for the workforce in the basic education sector and to also appreciate their efforts in contributing to the transformation of education in Lagos State.

“We are here to celebrate, commend and encourage them to continue to do their best. I congratulate all the awardees, they should continue to conscientiously do their job, be focused and more dedicated in their service delivery. To whom much is given much is expected,” he said.

Saheed Ibikunle, a board member of LASUBEB reiterated that the occasion held for the educators and the non-academic staff was graciously approved by the state governor to appreciate the service providers in the basic education sector.

“This gathering here today is a milestone, we are celebrating a career milestone, it will serve as memorabilia because we so much appreciate their contributions in making basic education in Lagos State a pacesetter amongst others, particularly during the unforeseen emergence of the pandemic in the state”. “If the sector is not well handled and managed by them with their wealth of experience, it would not have gone far as it is today,’’ he added.

Ayetoba Gbenga, a representative of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), chairman in Lagos State showered his gratitude to the Lagos State government for celebrating the teachers, adding that it has been a long time request of the association from the state government.

He urged the members of the union to shun all kinds of illegalities and obey the code of ethics guiding the profession in the state.