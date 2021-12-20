OYOSUBEB wins Merit Award as Agency of the Year

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB) has been honored as the Outstanding Oyo Agency of the Year 2021 by Silverstones Communication, organisers of the Miss Oyo Beauty pageant.

According to the organisers, the award was in recognition of the agency’s “immense contribution to the Education sector infrastructure in Oyo State” for the year 2021.

The Award was presented to the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Aderemi Adeniran in Ibadan.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Board, Adeniran thanked the organisers for honoring excellence, hard-work, diligence, loyalty, commitment and dedication to duty.

He vowed that the Board would not stop exhibiting the good intentions of the Governor Seyi Makinde administration by executing various projects, training and retraining of teachers every year.

He said the board would always up the scale in the basic education sub-sector, by beefing up the sector’s status, adding that the board will not hesitate to instill basic moral values in children.

He thanked his principal, Makinde, who he said gave the Board the enabling environment to operate and add value to lives of children across the state.