Binance suspends naira deposit following CBN’s prohibition

Global cryptocurrency exchange has announced the suspension of naira deposit services on its platform from 7pm, February 5, 2020, until further notice.

This comes after the Central Bank of Nigeria ordered banks, non-banks, and other financial institutions to close the accounts of cryptocurrency exchanges in a letter on Friday.

In a blog post, the company said the suspension became necessary after its Nigerian payment partners suspended deposit services until further notice.

“Binance will temporarily suspend NGN deposits through our fiat partner channels. Withdrawal services remain normal and will continue to be processed but might take a slightly longer time than usual. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” Binance said.

Details later…