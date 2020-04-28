America to send Ventilators to Nigeria- Donald Trump

American President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States will send Ventilators to Nigeria.

Trump made the offer during a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed disclosed this during the daily briefing of PTF COVID-19 in Abuja.

According to Mohammed ” President Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump of the United States.

” The conversation bordered on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic” he said

This is coming as Nigeria recorded another 64 new cases of #COVID19, as at 11pm Monday night.

This brings the total number of cases now to 1337, with discharged cases standing at 255, while the total number of fatilities is now 40.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases occured in five states of the country.

Lagos, with the higheat cases of the disease so far, at 764, accounted for 34 of the new cases followed by FCT which also has a total of 157, had 15, Borno 11, with Taraba and Gombe states recording 2 cases each.

Nigeria currently has only 500 Ventilators which is considered insufficient to deal with the ravaging pandemic

Trump had during the conversation assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria and promised to make the Ventilators available to help in the battle against Coronavirus.