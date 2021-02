Zenith Bank Plc has announced an impressive result for the year ended December 31, 2020, with gross earnings rising by 5percent to N696.5 billion from N662.3 billion reported in the previous year. This is in spite of a challenging macroeconomic environment exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. In a demonstration of its commitment to its shareholders,…

