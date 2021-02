Some banks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) have been able to weather the storm of two economic recessions and an ongoing pandemic with their stocks returning 100 percent or more in the last five years. These banks outperformed the banking sector index that returned 52 percent in the five-year period under review. These…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login