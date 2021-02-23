FMDQ Exchange admits Parthian Partners N20bn Commercial Paper Programme on its Platform

The Nigerian Debt Capital Market (DCM) continues to witness significant activity among corporates seeking a viable avenue to raise capital to meet their financing needs. FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) again welcomes the registration of the Parthian Partners Limited N20billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme to its platform. The registration of this CP Programme strategically…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login