BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

FMDQ Exchange admits Parthian Partners N20bn Commercial Paper Programme on its Platform

FMDQ
FMDQ Exchange again welcomes the registration of the Parthian Partners Limited N20billion Commercial Paper Programme to its platform

The Nigerian Debt Capital Market (DCM) continues to witness significant activity among corporates seeking a viable avenue to raise capital to meet their financing needs. FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) again welcomes the registration of the Parthian Partners Limited N20billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme to its platform. The registration of this CP Programme strategically…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.