Why half-year financial statement is delayed – Access Holdings

Access Holdings Plc, the holding company of Access Bank, said the delay in the publication of its financial results for the first half of this year was due to post-audit completion matters.

In a statement signed by Sunday Ekwochi, the company’s secretary, the top lender notified the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of a potential delay in the publication of the audited interim financial statements for H1.

“The company had on August 14, 2023, requested and obtained the approval of NGX for the results to be filed on or before September 15, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), due to post-audit completion matters,” the statement said.

It said in line with the NGX’s approval, the company had submitted the results to the CBN for its approval.

It said: “However, in view of the length of time estimated for the CBN to review the submitted results, it is envisaged that the company may be unable to meet the timeline of September 15, for publication of the results.

“Based on the foregoing, the company has sought and obtained an extension of time to file the results on or before September 30, subject to CBN’s approval of the results.

“The company’s insiders are hereby reminded that the earlier declared closed period in respect of transactions on its securities remains in place until 24 hours after the release of the results.”