Vitality Health International partners Leadway to promote healthy leaving in Nigeria

Vitality Health International, an innovative health insurer from South Africa, through Leadway Health has established its footprint in Nigeria, improving and protecting lives.

The Vitality health insurance offering is unique because it focuses on well-being, aimed at positively impacting people’s health outcomes while improving and protecting their lives.

Leadway Health, a subsidiary of Leadway Holdings and sister company of Leadway Assurance company limited, is Vitality Health International’s in-country insurance partner. The company uses experience gleaned from its leading presence in West Africa with over 50 years of insurance experience in Nigeria, which customers have come to know and trust.

Tokunbo Alli, CEO of Leadway Health, says: “With our unique use of technology to provide ground-breaking health insurance, we are able to provide our customers with a better, smarter and more rewarding experience.”

Through this partnership with Vitality Health International, we want to play an important role in Nigeria’s efforts towards universal health care (UHC). Our goal is to help improve the provision of care and the quality of life for Vitality Health International members and their families, in order to accelerate the achievement of our collective vision.”

Emma Knox, CEO of Vitality Health International says: “Vitality Health International has a core purpose of making people healthier and enhancing and protecting their lives. The foundation of the Vitality shared-value model is to reward people for healthier behaviours, which also improves their physical and mental well-being while improving productivity and decreasing the employer’s insurance or ‘health risk’.

Read also: GTCO empowers people on autism spectrum, promotes inclusivity

Through this model, Vitality Health International is contributing towards a healthier society by making businesses and their employees healthier.”

According to her, all members of Vitality Health Insurance are offered an on-site wellness experience, fully funded by the health insurance product. Vitality Health Checks, conducted by experienced healthcare wellness specialists, are an essential aspect of the Vitality programme enabling an individual to understand better their health and how to improve it.

By engaging in healthy behaviours, employees can earn exciting weekly rewards with Vitality Health International’s rewards partners Jumia and Uber, as well as from a leading mobile network in Nigeria, MTN, where vouchers can be redeemed for achieving their goals. Alternatively, employees can choose to donate towards a life-changing vaccine.

Knox says: “As a data-driven organisation, Discovery tracks data worldwide, and in South Africa, a recent study shows that that very engaged members on Vitality who have achieved Diamond and Gold status on the rewards programme, are estimated to have reduced mortality risk as a result of healthier lifestyles, increasing their life expectancy to 87 years’ old, compared to 67 for the insured population in South Africa.”

Since its launch in January 2022, Vitality Health International has been gaining impetus in bringing health insurance that rewards healthy living to employer groups in the rest of Africa. Vitality Health International is live in five African markets, including the DRC, Mozambique, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.