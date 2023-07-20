GTCO empowers people on autism spectrum, promotes inclusivity

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc. (GTCO) is pushing for the inclusivity and self-advocacy of persons on the autism spectrum using its 2023 GTCO Autism Conference as a forum to cast light on their plights.

This year’s programme is themed “Empowering Voices for Autism” to promote inclusivity and self-advocacy for persons on the Autism Spectrum.

An offshoot of the Orange Ribbon Initiative, the conference is an annual rallying point for autism advocacy and intervention in Africa, providing support and empowerment to thousands of people with neurodevelopmental disorders.

Working with specialists and partner organisations within and outside Nigeria, this year’s edition will feature lectures, panel discussions, and performances carefully prepared to showcase the diverse talents that exist in the autism community.

It will also create a platform for persons with ASD and their families to connect and share ideas with subject-matter experts on different aspects of autism spectrum disorder including its nature and management.

For Nigeria, the conference will hold on July 24 and 25 at the Muson Centre, Lagos, while the free one-on-one clinic will open between July 26 and 29 at the Chapel of Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

Read also: NOVA receives shareholders approval to transition into commercial banking

For Ghana, the activities will begin with a workshop on the 1st of August at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana, and consultations will last from August 2 to 5 at the same venue.

Segun Agbaje, group chief executive officer of GTCO, the society thrives when diverse individuals with their distinctive voices, perspectives, and cultures are welcomed and celebrated.

He urged that persons on the ASD spectrum are given the chance to succeed and empowered to experience life to its fullest.

“We are excited about the evolving insights on the management of autism and remain committed to ensuring that more and more persons with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are able to find their voice and embrace their uniqueness while contributing meaningfully to society,” Agbaje said.

GTCO is a leading financial services group with banking operations in Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa, and the United Kingdom alongside new businesses in Payment, Funds Management, and Pension Fund Administration.

Its leadership in the banking industry and efforts at empowering people and communities have earned recognitions including Africa’s Best Bank and the Best Bank in Nigeria at the 2021 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

It also retained its position as Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand in the 2022 ranking of The Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands.