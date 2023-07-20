NOVA receives shareholders approval to transition into commercial banking

NOVA Merchant Bank has received approval from its shareholders to transition into commercial banking.

The shareholders gave their approval during the company’s 6th Annual General Meeting in Lagos on Wednesday, where they agreed that the bank remains well-positioned to sustain and build upon its growth legacy.

At the meeting, the company’s Board of Directors took time to unveil their comprehensive restructuring plans on how the bank will transition from a merchant bank to a commercial banking license.

Phillips Oduoza, chairman, NOVA Merchant Bank who addressed shareholders at the meeting, explained that the decision to transition will help the bank to further streamline its operations, bolster its financial stability, and foster sustainable growth across its businesses.

He said, “I am excited about the prospects of NOVA as we embark on this new growth phase. This strategic move is in line with our vision of expanding operations and diversifying services while providing exceptional services to our valued customers.

He said, “the Management of the Bank has firmly established a remarkable legacy of growth since its inception and has consistently demonstrated its ability to achieve substantial progress across various parameters and the commercial banking license will strengthen the Bank’s revenue base, entrench value creation, impact earnings growth and sustain higher returns for the shareholders, while affording more banking customers across the nation the opportunity to enjoy the products and services of NOVA Bank.”

Read also: FTN Cocoa Processors Plc records first revenue decline in 10yrs

Nath Ude, Managing Director, NOVA said, that with the new license, the bank is poised to extend its comprehensive range of financial services throughout Nigeria and cement its position as a leading player in the Nigerian banking industry.

“The resounding approval from the shareholders for the transition to a commercial bank reflects their confidence in NOVA’s ability to thrive in the evolving financial landscape. The bank remains resolute in its pursuit of sustainable growth, while continuing to provide its customers with innovative financial solutions. As we transition into a commercial bank, NOVA aims to expand its services and further enhance its position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge financial solutions in Nigeria,” Ude stated.

Ude restated the bank’s commitment to continue to invest in new technologies, including our robust digital platform, to create exceptional service experience for its customers.

Shareholders also ratified the bank’s result for the full year ended December 31, 2022, where the bank recorded outstanding performance and significant growth across all its indicators on the back of innovative offerings and exceptional customer service.

Specifically, total assets grew by 14.6percent to close 2022 at N279.9billion up from N244.2billion recorded the previous year; while profit before tax rose significantly by 107.9 percent to close the year 2022 at N3.50billion.

Profit after tax also recorded a similar feat, as it jumped from N1.58billion in 2021 to N3.21billion in the year under consideration, representing an impressive growth of 102.9percent.