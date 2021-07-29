BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Upperlink receives ISO/IEC certifications for e-Payment applications, software development

Upperlink

Upperlink, Nigeria’s leading software development and e-payment firm, announced today that it has achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) certification in recognition of its management system which complies with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISMS). The chief executive officer of the company, Mr Segun Akano in a statement explained that “e-payment applications…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿