UNILAG partners LearnDeck for online professional learning certificate courses

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), has entered into a strategic partnership with LearnDeck; an online and blended education platform to provide professional online/blended learning certificate courses.

The UNILAG’s human resources development centre (HRDC), entered in partnership with LearnDeck, a global education delivery partner with a smartly-integrated learning management system that fosters online and blended learning to provide the needed platform for Nigerians to acquire the skills for the 21st-century economy.

Joy Ihaza, the business development manager at Learndeck applauded the collaboration which she described as a milestone achieved by LearnDeck.

“We are quite excited about the partnership and the possibilities it holds for Nigerians seeking to gain relevant skills to succeed in today’s work environment. This partnership provides that unique opportunity as well as a seamless online learning experience for participants to obtain practical knowledge and certifications from the University of Lagos through LearnDeck’s online learning management system,” Ihaza said.

Ihaza disclosed that the partnership will provide a unique opportunity for participants to obtain practical knowledge and certifications from the University of Lagos through LearnDeck.

According to the business development manager at LearnDeck, “Flagging off this partnership with the HRDC, University of Lagos, Learndeck is offering a unique online/blended learning through their flexible learning management system platform as well as deep insight into personal development.”

Learndeck is an online and blended education platform that offers quality higher education programmes in collaboration with leading universities across the world. Learndeck is committed to making access to quality education easier, more flexible, and well suited to the needs of a wide range of professionals and young school leavers.

The scope of the partnership covers five (5) relevant and highly in-demand courses, each course takes a pragmatic approach and exposes participants to a road map to mastery.

The courses under the University of Lagos-LearnDeck short course certificate programme (ULCP) include; digital marketing, data analytics, product management, risk management and lean 6 sigmas (yellow, green and black) belts.

The duration of each course includes 6 consecutive Saturdays of learning and practical sessions, solving problems from real-life scenarios.