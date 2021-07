UAC Restaurants Limited in collaboration with CEESAM International Limited, a UAC Restaurants’ franchisee, has commissioned a state-of-the-art bread bakery in Amuwo Odofin, Festac area of Lagos to cater for more consumers. Mr Bigg’s Family Loaf Bakery was officially unveiled recently and in attendance were the managing director of UAC Restaurants Limited, Debola Badejo, chairman of…

