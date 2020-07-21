UAC Restaurant fights Covid-19, donates products to health workers, traders

UAC Nigeria, owners of Mr Bigg’s lived up its corporate social responsibility initiative as it connected with front-line health workers and traders within Lekki-Ajah axis in Lagos where it donated products in an effort to slow the spread of Covid 19.

The Ikota Primary Health Care Centre, Lekki and OrisunmiBaareOlumegbon Market, Ajah were two public places visited by Mr Bigg’s and Debonairs Pizza team to donate products and facemasks

Recognizing the health workers response towards fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, UAC Restaurants’ Mr Bigg’s and Debonairs Pizza donated Mr Bigg’s meals, Debonairs Pizza’s Snackie and facemasks to staff and patients of the Ikota Primary Health Care Centre, Lekki.

Read also: Covid-19: NIMN resolves to use technology for its programmes

In the same vein, branded facemasks alongside pastry products were distributed to traders and shoppers at the Orisunmi Baare Olumegbon Market, Ajah to celebrate the first anniversary of the combo store located within Northwest filling station by VGC in Lekki.

While thanking the health care centre management and the market leaders for welcoming the brands, the UAC Restaurants’ marketing services manager, Eustesia Ogunsusi said that the brand was excited to come to the market to identify with them.

Speaking to the market leaders and shoppers at the Orisunmi Baare Olumegbon Market Ajah, Ogunsusi reiterated the importance of wearing facemask.

Responding to the visit, the Officer-in-Charge/Assistant Director of Nursing, Cecilia Oluborode said, that it was pleasing to receive a corporate organization in her facility. “We are excited to have you and also identifying with us. Government cannot do it alone, therefore, we are grateful and appreciative, “she added.