Covid-19: NIMN resolves to use technology for its programmes

National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, NIMN has resolved to use technology to drive its activities in the face of global pandemic.

This is part of New Normal as Covid-19 which has continued to lay prostrate many businesses and economies has disrupted activities, prompted lockdowns and social distancing in order to slow the spread of the virus.

To start with, the institute chartered by Act 25 of 2003 held its 10th annual general meeting virtually with about 110 members and non-members participating online. “As a forward-looking institute, we will continue to adapt to the new realities of our existence”, the President of the institute, Tony Agenmonmen who was last year elected for another two years term told the members at the meeting last week.

Read also: Huawei posts 13.1% revenue growth in H1 amid sanctions, lockdown

He said in spite of the challenges ahead, he has been energised by the collective determination of members to move the institute forward. Since then, he said substantial house cleaning has been achieved but much work is in progress. He also reported that things are looking up including the growing equity of the institute.

He told the members that the institute will continue its membership drive. Under his leadership, the institute grew revenue from N114. 3 million in 2018 to N129.9 million in 2019.

At the meeting, the institute announced the election of Idorenyen Enang, the managing director of Corporate Shepherds, a firm that helps businesses, individuals and organizations achieve their goals by providing contemporary teaching, guidance, and motivation, as its 1st Vice President

Enang who polled 165 votes to win, contested for the position against other three members. They are Onyekachi Onubogu, Chief Executive Officer of Frutta Juice and Services; Umar Musa Mustapha, the present first vice president of the Institute and Ify Emesiama Dike, a visionary leader .

During the debate before the election, Enang said his desire to contest was predicated on thought leadership by using insightful judgement, thinking strategically and applying his global perspective in bringing his experience to bear to the institute.

Agenmonmen congratulated the elected and others who vied for various positions. He charged the elected to live up to their promises to the members and the institute.