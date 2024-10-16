How entrepreneur turns personal challenge into E-Commerce success

Ayeni Princess Timilehin, known as Timia, has become a trailblazer in the e-commerce world and a passionate advocate for mental health. An entrepreneur, e-commerce strategist, and host of the TWTD podcast, Timia’s rise to prominence was marked by a surprising and inspirational journey.

Armed with a BSc in Computer Science and an MBA, Timia was pursuing a promising career in cybersecurity when illness, according to a statement forced her to step back. Unable to continue in her field, she turned to Instagram during her recovery, initially using it as a creative outlet to share visually striking photos of flowers, fashion, and more.

A turning point came when a follower asked her to help purchase an item she had posted. Despite her reservations about online transactions, Timia cautiously handled the request, which led to a successful sale. This experience unveiled the immense potential of e-commerce, sparking her entrepreneurial journey.

What began as a hobby soon blossomed into a full-fledged business. Timia founded Timiastore, a unisex online fashion store, and TIIQ, an e-commerce investment company. Today, she is a sought-after e-commerce coach, helping aspiring entrepreneurs navigate and thrive in the digital marketplace.

Her success continues beyond e-commerce. Timia funds budding e-commerce and service-based startups through her TAP Business Grant. She recently launched the TAP Foundation, an initiative focused on mental health advocacy. The foundation connects people with mental illnesses or neurological disorders to the necessary specialists, ensuring immediate and effective care.

From personal shopper to business leader and mental health advocate, Timia has turned what most people saw as a disadvantage into a story of resilience, innovation, and a dedication to empowering others. Her journey inspires people to overcome adversity and seize opportunities.

