RMB Think Summit 2024: A platform for reimagining Africa’s future

The RMB Think Summit 2024, held at the Landmark Conference Centre, Lagos, was a transformative gathering of thought leaders, policymakers, and industry giants, centered on the theme “Future Reimagined.” This inaugural event in West Africa provided a space for discussing pivotal topics such as finance, sustainability, technology, and societal transformation, all within the African context.

The CEO of RMB Nigeria, Bayo Ajayi, opened the summit with an inspiring call to action. He stated, “Today’s summit is not just a platform for discussions—it is an invitation to rethink the way we approach finance, sustainability, technology, and societal transformation, both here in Nigeria and across Africa.” His words echoed the overarching goal of the event, which aimed to push Africa’s future towards a more resilient and innovative trajectory.

Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for Africa to capitalize on global shifts. “While our world is undergoing significant changes globally, it is important for the African continent to step up and leverage our resources to ensure we can take advantage of global shifts to change our position,” he urged, calling for a unified strategy for technological advancement across the continent.

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at RMB, set the stage with a keynote address on the future of African economies, noting the uncertainties and instability facing the world today. His speech was followed by Dr. Christian Ebeke, IMF Resident Representative for Nigeria, who presented a comprehensive analysis of the global economic outlook and its implications for African markets.

A highlight of the event was the engaging fireside chat between Kojo Annan, Chairman & Co-Founder of Made in Africa (MIA), and Mazino Appeal. Annan emphasized the importance of utilizing Africa-made products to drive sustainable growth. His discussion outlined strategies for boosting Africa’s industrialization, advocating for a focus on homegrown innovation and manufacturing.

The summit also featured an engaging panel discussion on “The Art of Step Change,” moderated by Isaah Mhlanga. The session explored how businesses and leaders could identify and leverage pivotal moments for growth, even in the face of adversity. The panel included insights from Khadidiatou Faye, Co-Founder of Sikili, and Omowunmi Imohkuede, CEO of Eviola & Co Integrated Services Ltd. The session delved into how African businesses can balance risks with opportunities to thrive in a constantly evolving global landscape.

Prominent figures such as Prof. Wole Soyinka, a Nobel Laureate, and Prof. P.L.O. Lumumba, a Pan-African advocate, further enriched the summit with their profound insights into societal change, governance, and Africa’s role on the world stage. Their contributions highlighted the need for cultural and intellectual leadership in Africa’s transformation journey.

Adding to the summit’s diverse offerings, John Boyega, the acclaimed Nigerian-British actor, shared his thoughts on representation and the empowerment of the African diaspora. Nzambi Matee, Founder & CEO of Gjenge Makers, captivated the audience with her innovative approach to solving Africa’s housing crisis through sustainable building materials made from recycled plastic.

David Hutchful, Co-Founder of Yemaachi Biotechnology, also discussed the critical role of biotechnology in transforming healthcare outcomes in Africa. The summit wrapped up with a forward-looking presentation from Olakunle Soriyan, a renowned futurist, who shared strategies for businesses to embrace change and thrive in an ever-evolving global market.

The RMB Think Summit 2024 was not just a gathering of minds but a call to action for African leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to take bold steps in shaping the continent’s future. As Bayo Ajayi summarized in his closing remarks, the summit has laid the groundwork for Africa to “reimagine its future” and embrace the opportunities ahead.

