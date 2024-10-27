Top 10 world’s most valuable media brands in 2024

In 2024, the media sector shifted significantly. Brand Finance’s recent report reveals a notable decline in the brand value of traditional television brands as consumers increasingly turn to online streaming platforms and social media for their content consumption.

This transition marks a new era where digital platforms dominate, changing how media is valued and perceived.

According to the report, nine out of the ten most valuable media brands are not focused on broadcasting.

Instead, they thrive on distributing user-generated or third-party content. This shift underscores a fundamental change in consumer preferences, as audiences seek more interactive and diverse content options.

Here are the top 10 world’s most valuable and strongest media brands in 2024

1. Google

Google retains its position as the most valuable media brand in the world, with a brand value of $333.4 billion. The company’s vast ecosystem, which includes search, advertising, and video, continues to attract users globally.

2. TikTok

TikTok ranks second with a brand value of $84.2 billion. The platform has revolutionised social media engagement, allowing users to create and share short videos. Its popularity has soared among younger audiences, solidifying its place in the media landscape.

3. Facebook

Facebook, despite facing various challenges, remains a powerful player with a brand value of $76 billion. The platform continues to connect billions of users, serving as a hub for social interaction and content sharing.

4. Instagram

Instagram holds the fourth position with a brand value of $70 billion. The platform’s focus on visual content appeals to users and brands alike, making it a vital tool for marketing and community building.

5. Disney

Disney comes in fifth, valued at $47 billion. The company has adapted to the changing market by expanding its streaming services and leveraging its iconic content.

6. WeChat

WeChat, a leading platform in China, ranks sixth with a brand value of $42 billion. The app’s multifunctionality, combining messaging, social media, and payment services, makes it integral to daily life in China.

7. Tencent

Tencent follows closely in seventh place with a brand value of $36 billion. The company plays a significant role in the gaming and social media sectors, contributing to its strong market presence.

8. YouTube

YouTube, valued at $32 billion, ranks eighth. As a key platform for video content, it enables creators to reach wide audiences and has become essential for entertainment and information.

9. Netflix

Netflix remains a significant player, holding the ninth position with a brand value of $23 billion. The streaming service continues to invest in original content, appealing to a global audience.

10. LinkedIn

LinkedIn rounds out the top ten with a brand value of $19 billion. The platform serves as a professional network, connecting individuals and businesses, and has become a vital resource for job seekers and recruiters.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

