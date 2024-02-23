Top 10 biggest companies by market capitalization in 2024

With the constantly changing global economic landscape, the market capitalization rankings of leading companies attract attention from investors, market enthusiasts, and casual observers alike.

These companies epitomize the dynamic nature of the global economy, placing technology and innovation in a prominent position. Their ongoing evolution will significantly influence various sectors, shaping the path of industries, economies, and daily life across the globe.

Here are the top ten biggest companies in the world, according to their market capitalization as of February 20

Microsoft

Topping the list is Microsoft, a tech giant renowned for its software, cloud computing, and productivity solutions. With a market capitalization of $2.971 trillion, Microsoft maintains its position as an industry leader, driving innovation and shaping the future of technology.

Apple

Apple secures the second spot with a market capitalization of $2.781 trillion. Widely recognized for its iconic products, Apple continues to innovate in consumer electronics, software, and services, solidifying its status as a global tech powerhouse.

Saudi Aramco

Breaking the technology trend, Saudi Aramco stands as the third-largest company with a market capitalization of $2.043 trillion. As a key player in the oil and gas sector, Saudi Aramco plays a crucial role in the global energy landscape, adapting to the changing dynamics of the industry.

Alphabet (Google)

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, ranks fourth with a market capitalization of $1.763 trillion. Beyond its dominance in search and online advertising, Alphabet continues to invest in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and life sciences.

Amazon

With a market capitalization of $1.732 trillion, Amazon holds the fifth position, highlighting the continued growth of e-commerce. Amazon’s influence extends beyond online retail, encompassing cloud computing, streaming services, and logistics, making it a multifaceted tech giant.

Nvidia

Nvidia, in sixth place with a market capitalization of $1.693 trillion, is a key player in the semiconductor industry. Renowned for its graphics processing units (GPUs) and advancements in artificial intelligence, Nvidia’s technologies are integral to the evolution of gaming, data centres, and autonomous vehicles.

Meta Platforms (Facebook)

Securing the seventh spot is Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, with a market capitalization of $1.194 trillion. As a social media giant, Meta continues to shape the way people connect online, while also exploring innovations in virtual reality and augmented reality.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway, led by legendary investor Warren Buffett, ranks eighth with a market capitalization of $890.64 billion. Known for its diversified investments across various industries, Berkshire Hathaway’s influence spans finance, insurance, energy, and consumer goods.

Eli Lilly

In the pharmaceutical sector, Eli Lilly holds the ninth position with a market capitalization of $726.91 billion. Known for its focus on innovative medicines, Eli Lilly contributes to advancements in healthcare and medical research.

TSMC

Closing the top 10 is TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) with a market capitalization of $644.89 billion. As a major player in the semiconductor industry, TSMC plays a critical role in manufacturing advanced chips for a wide range of electronic devices.