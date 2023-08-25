UAC Foods says new pastry roll suits Nigeria’s economic realities

UAC Foods Limited, one of the manufacturers and marketers of convenience foods has said its new Kingsway pastry roll was introduced with consideration of the current economic realities which has affected many Nigerians.

According to the company, the size and price of the product were strategically designed to ensure the average Nigerian can afford it and at the same time, people get satisfied by just taking one roll of the pastry.

Oluyemi Oloyede, managing director and chief executive officer of UAC Foods Limited said the Kingsway pastry roll is bigger and a product that will meet the needs of the consumers, especially at a time when people are looking to save and cut costs.

“It is bigger and a product that will meet their needs. This product would be able to fill them. The product is targeted at everyone but the first level of people that will love it are people who spend a lot of energy every day and do not have time to go have a big launch and are looking for something that is available. This product gets into that segment closely.

Read also: UAC Restaurants increases retail offering to consumers, opens bakery in Lagos

“The product suits the economic realities we see today. We intentionally created it to be bigger-sized products that a single serving would be enough to fill consumers. We know the economy is biting, things are getting tough and food is the number one need of the common man, so this plugs directly into that space of ensuring you have something that you can eat as a snack. One piece of this and a bottle of drink will be enough for a meal,” Oloyede said.

The MD who spoke during the launch of the product at the headquarters of UAC Foods in Lagos, said UAC has been in the market for 61 years, founded the company UAC Foods Limited as part of the company and has had Gala since that period for 61 years.

He said today the company is giving its supportive consumers a chance to have an alternative product in the market, especially a product in a value segment.

“We want this product to be the number two national brand. We want to sell everywhere because we believe that every Nigerian requires food to be able to live their lives every day. We believe that Kingsway will be the number two brand, just below Gala. We are starting with 75 grams at the same price as Gala. So it is a bigger offering to the consumers.