TransAlliance recognised as top professional services provider

TransAlliance Group, a financial consulting company in Nigeria, has earned recognition as Africa’s best professional services company of the year.

The company was given the recognition at the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards event held in Lagos last weekend.

Anthony Nwosu, the company’s group executive director, treasury and operations, commended the organisers of the event for the award given to them, pointing out that the group prides itself as an industry leader in finance, travel and hospitality.

This, he explained, was because the brand is envisioned to be the preferred partner in every sector it serves, while consistently delivering superior value to all its stakeholders across the globe.

“Our passion as a brand is to help individuals and businesses succeed through the use of our unique problem-solving techniques; TransAlliance was founded to bring together expertise from various business sectors to better harness the power and potential of these various sectors through problem-solving techniques, synergy and a clear-cut strategy,” he said.

Kamsi Okafor, GMD/executive chairman of TransAlliance Group, stressed the need for a global partner that could seamlessly navigate people to success in today’s complex business environment.

“At Transalliance Group, we combine experience and technology to deliver bespoke services to our discerning clients across the globe; we are consistently poised to deliver solutions that enable you be the best you can be; so, be it financial services, technology, travel and hospitality, energy and solid minerals, we are solidly behind you,” he said.

According to Okafor, the company’s innovations touch many facets of their businesses while their ambition for projects and for Nigeria pushed them to create an innovation agenda that was even bolder, ensuring that the next wave of growth would remain innovation-led.