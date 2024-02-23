Tech firm opens US-backed digital hub in Lekki

21st Century Technologies, a communication technology company, has keyed into the United States of America’s vision to propel digital transformation and foster a digital ecosystem in Nigeria.

The vision received a boost recently as the US unveiled a tech and creative space ‘ America Corner’ in 21st Century’s corporate headquarters in Lekki, Lagos.

By this stride, the 21st Century becomes one of the 245 centres where the US has established American Corners since 2000.

The centre was commissioned by Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, who was joined by Wale Ajisebutu, the CEO of 21st Century Technologies.

Blinken disclosed that America Corner which now has a presence in approximately 60 countries was poised to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity amongst youths.

He explained that the US partnership with the 21st century was deliberate and aligns with the country’s objective to advance technology and creativity among Nigerian youths.

21st Century is the first in Nigeria to have deployed a Fibre optics network in 1997 and pioneered Nigeria’s data centre infrastructure, which has been shaping the country’s digital landscape.

Blinken said, “Back in November of 2021, I had an opportunity to come to Nigeria and to talk about building a 21st-century partnership, a 21st-century partnership with African countries, and to move from those questions about what we can do for Africa to a different question, what can we do with Africa.

“I see this playing out in so many places now as we work together to meet shared challenges that no single one of us can effectively meet alone, and the bottom line is to deliver results to our people.”

American Corner boasts resources and facilities like a digital studio, workshops, multimedia and tech equipment, amongst others.