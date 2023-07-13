Tech4Dev partners NESG, others to drive digital transformation in Edo state

Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev) and the Policy Innovation Center (PIC) of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have held a workshop in Edo State to promote inclusive digital transformation in the state. The stakeholder workshop was held in Benin City between June 21st and 22nd and July 4th and 5th, 2023.

The workshop was aimed at harnessing the potential of digital technologies to promote inclusive economic growth in the state.

The Nigerian government, through the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), is making significant strides to harness the potential of digital technologies towards promoting inclusive digital access as well as driving economic growth by leveraging the gains of the digital economy.

Recognising the rapid expansion of the global digital economy, Tech4Dev, through the support of the NESG/PIC and the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) organised a consultative working group to develop an inclusive digital economy plan and strategy for Edo State which involved the domestication of key pillars of the NDEPS.

Another key digital economy intervention carried out was a technical session on the development of an e-government implementation action plan which will see the rapid roll-out and adoption of e-government initiatives.

According to Immanuel Umukoro, senior research and policy manager at Tech4Dev, Edo State will receive technical support to develop an action plan for the adoption of a digital jobs playbook that will enhance the creation of digital jobs in Edo State. Also to be developed is an action plan that will enable the state to internalize the reforms on ‘Right of Way’.

The workshop and technical session brought together stakeholders from the public sector, private sector, and civil society organizations who worked together to co-create the digital economy implementation action plan.

Abieyuwa Igbinomwanhia-Naps, permanent secretary of the Edo State Ministry of digital economy, science, and technology emphasised that these co-creation sessions will not only ensure that all stakeholders are well represented in the development of the strategic documents but drive ownership and also fast-track adoption when the implementation begins as these efforts will help to create an enabling environment for innovation in Edo State.

Speaking on the importance of the workshop, Osasuyi Dirisu, director policy innovation centre at NESG emphasised the significance of public awareness and advocacy around these key interventions to drive greater adoption of digital economy initiatives and programs.

He noted that he will ensure the effective dissemination of the various strategic documents and action plans that will help achieve the objectives of the digital access program.

Stakeholders said the workshop was a significant step forward in the development of Edo State’s digital economy.