Edo decides: Infrastructure, security, jobs top voters’ concerns

… We want transparent, violence-free election – Electorate

…CDS warns troublemakers, says Tinubu has no favourite candidate

As Edo State goes to the polls on Saturday to elect a new governor, voters say they want a new chief executive officer who will improve the existing infrastructure and secure the people.

The new governor must be capable of creating the right environment for the private sector to create jobs, the electorate say.

Political conversations have centered on candidates of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP), among others, with each promising a new chapter for the state. While expectations are high, the election is driven by pressing issues such as the economy, security and overall governance of Edo State.

The PDP supporters remain optimistic about their candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who they see as a continuation of the progress achieved under the current administration of Godwin Obaseki.

Rita Osaghae, a PDP loyalist in Benin City, remarked, “Our candidate represents continuity and stability. We’ve seen progress in healthcare and education reforms, and I believe he’s the right person to build on those achievements.”

On the other hand, Monday Okpebholo of the APC has generated excitement among party supporters who believe that his track record on infrastructure development makes him the right choice for transformative leadership in the state.

“Senator Monday has already proven his dedication to infrastructure development,” said Daniel Ogbeide, an APC supporter from Uromi.

“He understands our challenges, and we trust he will deliver better roads, more jobs, and improved security across the state.”

Labour Party supporters are just as vocal, advocating for their candidate Olumide Akpata, who they see as an agent of change, with a focus on fighting corruption and revamping the local economy.

“We need someone fresh, someone not tainted by the traditional political system,” said Emmanuel Omozuwa, a youth leader in Ekpoma.

“The Labour Party is about empowering the people and ensuring that resources are used effectively to benefit all Edo citizens, not just the elite.”

For the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), grassroots governance and accountability are key priorities. Grace Uwadiae from Igarra stated, “Our candidate has promised to return governance to the grassroots. We are tired of top-down decision-making that ignores the needs of rural communities.”

Voters’ expectations: Security, infrastructure

In both urban and rural areas, residents hope that the next governor will address these issues with a people-centric approach.

“It’s not just about winning an election, it’s about delivering on promises,” said Osarumen Igbinovia, a teacher from Auchi.

Young people, in particular, are looking for a candidate who will actively engage them in meaningful ways, creating sustainable employment opportunities and addressing education reforms to equip them with skills for the modern economy.

“We want a candidate who will provide us with opportunities, not just talk about them,” said Osemudiamen Ojo, a university graduate from Benin.

Similarly, Efe Omoruyi, a recent graduate from Ambrose Alli University, emphasised, “It’s not enough to promise jobs. We want a governor who will reform the education system to prepare us for today’s job market.”

In rural areas, expectations remain urgent yet basic. Many residents feel disconnected from the political class and hope the next governor will bring development closer to their communities.

Margaret Ogiesoba, a fruit hawker from Uromi, expressed her frustration: “We are still struggling with bad roads and no access to clean water. Whoever wins must focus on bringing infrastructure to the rural areas.”

The elderly population, who often face inadequate healthcare services, are also demanding urgent improvements.

Small business owners in Benin City are equally concerned about economic reforms.

Eunice Obasa, a market woman in New Benin, said: “We need to make it easier for small businesses to thrive by reducing taxes and improving the electricity supply.”

Call for transparent and violence-free election

With just a few hours until the election, concerns about electoral violence and manipulation have grown.

This comes in the wake of a tense political climate, where the APC initially failed to sign the peace accord, but later reversed its position to reduce tensions. The PDP refused to sign, citing unwarranted arrests of several of its members.

Stakeholders, including civic organisations and international observers, have continuously emphasised the need for a credible and violence-free election.

“We want an election where the people’s voices are heard, not one dictated by violence or rigging,” said Bright Okoh, a member of a local electoral watchdog group.

His statement echoes the sentiments of many Edo residents who want this election to set a new standard for peace in Nigerian elections.

Religious leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society organisations have also called for peace.

Osaze Uwaifo, pastor of Christ Chosen Church in Benin City, urged political parties and their supporters to embrace non-violence.

“The election should be an opportunity for growth, not destruction. We must pray and act for peace,” he stated during a recent church service.

INEC deploys sensitive materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday began the deployment of sensitive materials across 18 local government areas of Edo State ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The sensitive materials, including ballot papers and result sheets, had been airlifted from Abuja to Edo by the Nigerian Air Force and later transferred to the Central Bank of Nigeria at Akpakpava Junction, located at Ring Road, Benin on Wednesday.

Also, General Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, has issued a strong warning to troublemakers to steer clear of the election, emphasising that the military will not tolerate any form of violence or disruption.

As part of the electoral process, the 17 political parties participating in the governorship election concluded their campaigns Thursday.

The final day of canvassing comes after months of intense political engagements, with candidates crisscrossing the state to win the support of the electorate in the poll which analysts have described as a three-horse race.

The frontline contenders are Okpebholo of the APC, Ighodalo of the PDP and Akpata of the LP.

5,000 BVAS, 18,076 ad-hoc staff deployed

Several senior officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have confirmed the deployment of over 5,000 Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) for the election.

INEC is making preparations to ensure the smooth running of the electoral process across the state’s 4,519 polling units and 211 collation centres. These include: 192 ward collation centres, 18 local government collation centres, and the central collation centre in Benin City.

To further bolster its election logistics, INEC has also increased financial support for transport unions.

In addition, the commission has been actively engaging stakeholders, including political parties, civil society groups, and community leaders, to guarantee a transparent and inclusive election.

The commission has also engaged over 18,000 ad-hoc staff for the poll. Each polling unit in the state will have a team of four officers: a presiding officer (PO) and three assistant presiding officers (APOs I, II, and III).

Tinubu has no favourite candidate- CDS

Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff (CDS), has also warned against any attempts to disrupt the upcoming Edo State governorship election, emphasising the military’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful, free, and fair poll.

Speaking in Benin during strategic meetings with stakeholders, including Governor Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday, Musa assured the electorate that the military would act professionally and only statutory security agencies will be allowed to bear arms.

He warned that anyone attempting to cause unrest or intimidate voters will face serious consequences.

The military chief added that President Bola Tinubu has no favourite candidate and he has given security agencies the mandate to ensure the election is peaceful.

He said, “We have taken part in elections over and over. So this is not going to be a new thing. We want this election to be the most peaceful. That is the mandate from Mr. President.

“Mr. President does not have any favourite. His favourite is whoever the people of Edo vote for and we must ensure that happens.”

Police deploy 35,000 personnel

The Nigeria police have deployed 35,000 personnel across the state to ensure the process is free and fair. The force is also expecting additional 8,000 personnel from other security agencies to support those on ground.

Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, confirmed that drones, helicopters and other equipment had been deployed in the state, adding that DIG Frank Mba would lead the police team.

PDP, APC accuse INEC

With just a few hours until the election, the PDP has urged INEC and the police to ensure a free, fair, and credible election in Edo State, warning against any bias towards the party.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesman, accused INEC officials of planning to give result sheets to the APC and called for strict oversight.

He also alleged that APC thugs had been armed to disrupt the election. Ologunagba warned that the PDP and Edo people would not tolerate election manipulation and would defend their votes.

“The PDP has information that some unscrupulous INEC officials have concluded plans to give result sheets to APC. We call on INEC to ensure the endorsement of all result sheets by the REC and National Commissioner for the zone assigned for the election for authentication at the time of the distribution of election materials to the various Local Governments, Wards and Units,” he said.

Similarly, the APC has accused three INEC officials of planning to compromise the election in favour of the PDP.

In a letter dated September 18 and addressed to the commission’s chairman, the APC alleged that the three officials are working with the PDP ahead of the gubernatorial poll scheduled for Saturday, September 21.

The INEC officials are Inoyengieni Frank Ogbise, the HOD operation Edo State; Lawrence Akan, the head of ICT Edo State; and Blessings Suleiman, the electoral officer of Akoko Edo Local Government Area.