Sujimoto homewin promo initiative to support struggling Nigerians

Sijibomi Ogundele, chief executive and group managing director of Sujimoto has disclosed that the auto company embarked on a homewin promo initiative to reward winners in a bid to support struggling Nigerians amid dwindling income.

“Homewin is very personal to me because every day, I get calls from people going through different challenges in life. Everywhere I turn, there is someone going through a difficult time. Except we want to pretend about what is going on around us, it is obvious that poverty is increasing at an alarming rate in the country and the burden of responsibility is beginning to tell on so many Nigerian families,” Ogundele said in a statement after the exclusive grand finale held recently in Lagos.

He noted that food prices have skyrocketed, as many are now struggling to feed daily, noting that the initiative was launched to support more Nigerians. Accordingly, he said the beauty of the initiative is that it gave every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, religion, race, face, place, status or income, the opportunity to be a winner. “And I am glad that in a short while, we were able to put a smile on the faces of over 5000 winners.

“As a man who is passionate about giving and believe strongly in the saying that if your neighbor is hungry, your chicken is not safe, I thought about how I could help more Nigerians move out of poverty and the concept of Homewin was born,” Ogundele stated.

The organisation recently did the grand finale of the season 1 of the Homewin promo. Over 5,000 winners in 60 days, with one million naira daily cash prizes won back-to-back. One of the winners won a fully furnished luxury home worth N50 million; two winners got brand new GAC SUVs, and 50 winners won smartphones, smart TV and microwaves; while another lucky winner won salary for life.

“I still feel this is all a dream but I don’t want to wake up! I can’t believe that in this economy, I am the proud owner of a brand new Jeep. Thank you Homewin and Sujimoto for turning my life around,” a winner who won one of the new GAC SUV stated.