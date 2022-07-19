Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation solicits support to help couples pursuing fertility treatments

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), founded in 2016 to financially support couples pursuing fertility treatments and assisting them to fulfil their dreams of parenthood has appealed to well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to assist the foundation in the realization of joy among Nigerian couples-in-waiting.

The foundation provides annual funding for selected couples who want to engage in reproduction through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) process and many Nigerian couples cannot afford the cost as each treatment costs about N2 million.

The foundation embarked on the project called 40at40 three years ago in fulfilment of the dream of late Ibidunni Olajumoke Ituah-Ighodalo whose 40th birthday wish was to give 40 couples, 40 IVF grants. But she died on June 14, 2020 before her 40th birthday on July 19.

Announcing the third cycle of the Project 40at40, Ituah Ighodalo, husband to Ibidunni and chairman of IIF said recently that the foundation grant was set up to ensure that those dreams of pursuing fertility treatments become a reality through giving couples-in-waiting the chance to become parents by assisted reproduction, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments.

“We appeal to well-meaning Nigerians who believe in reproduction system to help us to help other people”, Ituah Ighodalo said.

The foundation, in collaboration with renowned fertility medical partners has administered IVF treatments to 80 recipients since inception. Beneficiaries of the first and second cycle have resulted in 10 babies thus far with many others currently undergoing their gestation period.

‘’We are glad to announce that for the maiden cycle in 2020, we had 9 new births, including a set of triplets. For the year 2021, we have a baby already, nine pregnancies while four are still undergoing treatment’’. For him, being able to help people, support and give them hope was the driving force of the initiative.

He announced the foundation’s new initiatives which include ‘Ibidunni Life Store’ and ‘Ibidunni Ighodalo Entrepreneurial Network’, a mentoring and digital learning platform for the young to inspire, engage and equip aspiring entrepreneurs on self-leadership, entrepreneurship, and the benefits of creating wealth the right way.

The Executive Secretary of the foundation, Grace Ogunniyi speaking about the registration confirmed that the portal would be open on the 19th of July, she also made a clarion call for support, ‘’We are hoping to have more babies from the 2021 set and for this new cycle, we’ll like that people to also partner with us financially and we are grateful to those who have supported us so far’’ she concluded.