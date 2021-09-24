Streams Networks receives ‘Fastest Growing Creative Agency’ award

Streams Networks, a creative agency, has been awarded the fastest growing creative agency in Nigeria at the 2021 Marketing Edge Awards.

The company described the award as unprecedented, especially due to the fact that last year was the most uncertain for the creative industry as a result of the global pandemic.

Rotimi Bankole, chief executive officer of Streams Networks says the success recorded by the company was quite rare especially in Nigeria.

Bankole says for the past six years, the company has worked with clients in a way that allows its clients’ businesses to get to the target in the quickest ways possible.

This, he says, was why the agency has continued to attract and retain an impressive number of high-profile clients.

“As legacy and new businesses find themselves on the lookout for fresh creative ideas that mitigate risk and lower cost while remaining accessible to their audience, Streams Networks’ strategy may keep it profitable for longer,” he says.

Bankole, who is also the CEO of SBI Media, a sister company to Streams, says its revenue has continued to grow at over 100 percent year-on-year over the last three years.

“Streams Networks has grown rapidly in scaling workforce, capacity and resources. To effectively perform through the 2020/2021 Covid-19 demands. We have had to re-conceptualise, design, and produce more than six historic virtual product launches,” he adds.

Kayode Olowoyeye, assistant general manager of Streams Networks says the company’s product launches were hybrid events that brought in Nigerian celebrities and brand managers to present consumer gadgets to audiences via choreographed live streams and television broadcasts.

“What we have now learned was that these events will also be the future of product presentations. They reach wider, are more cost-effective, and enable built-in channel for instant feedback,” he adds.

Olowoyeye further says that the Covid-19 pandemic hit businesses harder around the world such that industry analysts predicted declining sales and reduced media budget spend.

This, he says, could be fueled by advancement in technology, which could replace the need for various skills in the industry.

“Thanks to its quick tech-powered adaptability, Streams Networks has successfully positioned itself as one of the most future-ready agencies in Nigeria. This is backed by the growing list of awards received by Streams Networks,” Bankole says.