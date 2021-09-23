AHEM Nigeria seeks safe, conducive work environment for domestic staff

Stakeholders at the Association of Household Employees Managers (AHEM) Nigeria’s inaugural conference have emphasized the importance of a safe and conducive work environment for domestic staff.

According to them, the right of dignity and protection of domestic staff must be given priority in our society to make the job attractive and available.

Domestic staff is a person who works within the scope of a residence; and according to International Labour Organisation (ILO), there are at least 67 million domestic workers over the age of 15 worldwide, with 80 percent of them women.

At the conference with the theme ‘‘Future of Nigeria’s Domestic Staffing Industry- Changing the Narrative’, held in Lagos stakeholders stated the need for awareness about sexual violence, right to dignity, human rights and agencies available for dispute resolutions, effective communication and importance of reporting offenders.

Titilola Adeniyi, head, Lagos State Domestic, and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) who spoke on the increasing incidence of sexual violence in the society said her agency has handled 10,007 cases of Domestic and Sexual Violence involving Men, Women and Children from May 2019 to August 2021.

While lamenting the consequences of the action on survivors including medical, mental, and psychological effects, she said the best way to end such action is to speak out and bring the culprit to book.

She noted that employees must have sexual harassment policies in their institution that encourages survivors to open up and get protection.

In her remark, Elizabeth Ajetunmobi, president of AHEM said the Association was formed out of a need to establish structure and organization in the area of Human Resources and Development specifically for domestic staff as well as to protect the interest and welfare of such staff, and their employers.

Chinwe Odigboegwu, a lawyer who spoke on ‘Dispute Resolution & Human Rights’ said the society must rise up to the challenge and report all cases of abuse of human rights to appropriate authorities.

She said that is the only way to protect the rights of the dignity of the affected.

Odigboegwu emphasizing further noted that when human rights are breached, it should be reported for a better society.

On the need for effective communication, Emem Nwaogwugwu, vice president, AHEM Nigeria said it’s key in achieving a successful home, whether between spouses, with parents and children, or with employers and domestic staff.

AHEM is a leading recognized non-profit, professional umbrella body that protects the interest of domestic staff, Employers, and Domestic Staffing Agencies in Nigeria.