Stakeholders to converge for CSCS annual cybersecurity conference

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has concluded arrangement to bring together government officials, industry experts and dignitaries across different segments of the economy to raise awareness about main and emerging cybersecurity threats to stakeholders in Nigerian capital markets and businesses across the country while charting a new course towards sustainable solutions.

This was disclosed recently to top media executives during a press conference at its Lagos office. This year’s conference is scheduled to take place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on October 27, 2022.

The conference themed “Future of Cybersecurity: Emerging issues and solutions” is one of the flagship events to mark CSCS’ 25th Anniversary of successful operations in the Nigerian capital market. It will feature high profile ministerial interviews, keynote addresses, as well as interactive sessions and panel discussions with leading experts.

Lamido Yuguda, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Ade Shonubi, Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, Central Bank Nigeria (CBN); Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, Chair, Nigerian National Cybersecurity Policy, and Strategy 2021 Committee); Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc; Oscar N. Onyema, Chairman, Board of Directors, CSCS amongst other distinguished professionals and government officials are expected at the event.

Briefing journalists, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CSCS Plc, said that in line with the company’s strategic objectives, CSCS would continue yearly to drive engagement among stakeholders and advocate for the protection of information against unauthorised access.

Read also: FITC launches ThinkNnovation Cybersecurity Conference 3.0; equipping the financial services sector against growing cyber risks

According to Jalo-Waziri, “Since technological advances marked by the emergence of the internet and social media have made it easier to communicate and reduce the world into a global village resulting in the elimination of boundaries in how people communicate and connect, there are complexity in managing the challenges that come with this interconnectedness. As such, we felt the need to take the conversation much higher this year and broaden the scope of solutions as we bring together industry experts and government officials to tackle this menace”.

“We are confident that the solutions that would be proffered by these accomplished professionals and cyber-experts would go a long way to encourage corporates to build firewalls and mitigate against potential vulnerability and subsequent financial loses should any breach occur to businesses,” Jalo-Waziri concluded.

Commenting on the event, Isioma Lawal, Acting Head, Enterprise Risk Management and Resilience Services, CSCS, said the issue of cybersecurity should be taken more seriously as cybercriminals are getting more sophisticated daily while encouraging businesses to get involved.

This cybersecurity conference is a hybrid event and exclusive high-profile business networking event that brings together leading cybersecurity industry professionals, government officials, financial institutions, telecommunication companies and industry regulators to discuss the significance of keeping cyber vigilance on varying degrees of business technology touchpoints for data exchange.

Being a technology company largely because of its digitized operations arising from the huge investments in technology, CSCS has been in the forefront of continued advocacy towards information security and a cybercrime free business environment. The company has sustained this advocacy since 2019 when the conference began with 50 attendees but has grown to record over 900 attendees drawn from across different segments of the Nigerian economy within the last few years.