FITC launches ThinkNnovation Cybersecurity Conference 3.0; equipping the financial services sector against growing cyber risks

The post pandemic global acceleration of digitization across the financial services sector, has resulted in an increase in cyberthreats. This unprecedented increase in cyberthreats has resulted in significant financial losses to both corporate entities and individuals globally. To stem this negative trend, the Central Bank of Nigeria, has revised the Risk-Based Framework and Policy Guidelines issued to Banks and Other Financial Institutions, and mandated Banks and Other Financial Institutions to comply with its provisions by January 1, 2023.

In its continued commitment to enhance industry knowledge and provide a platform where stakeholders from around the world in the financial services and other sectors of the economy, can discuss salient issues on post-pandemic cybersecurity developments and how organizations can build cybersecurity resilience in an increasingly interconnected world, FITC, the world-class, innovation-led, and technology-driven knowledge institution is scheduled to host the 3rd edition (hybrid event) of its ThinkNnovation Cybersecurity Conference 3.0 themed: Accelerating the Adoption of Cybersecurity: Reimagine. Simplify. Grow. scheduled to hold on Monday, 17th – Tuesday 18th October 2022 at the Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Save the date and register here https://fitc-ng.com/thinknnovation-conference-2022/ to receive further details on the conference.

Speaking on the event, the MD/CEO, FITC, Chizor Malize, disclosed that Nigeria is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to cyber-attacks and was ranked the 16th worst in the world in 2016, an improvement from 2nd the year before. “In 2018 alone, about 60% of Nigerian firms suffered an attack, and about $270 million was reportedly spent on cybersecurity. This means that Nigerian firms are very susceptible to attacks, even though reports of cyber thefts are still under reported.”

“The post pandemic global acceleration of digitization across the financial services sector, has resulted in an increase in cyberthreats across various dimensions: operational, technology, and human. The interconnectivity of financial systems globally means that a cyber threat in one single entity exposes other entities, in other continents, across the value chain. The FITC ThinkNnovation Cybersecurity Conference 3.0, just like the previous conferences, seeks to bring together stakeholders in the Financial Services and other sectors, to discuss all the issues on post-pandemic cybersecurity developments and how to build cybersecurity resilience in an increasingly interconnected world.

“This year’s theme; Accelerating the Adoption of Cybersecurity: Reimagine. Simplify. Grow, focuses on how organizations can identify novel strategies to simplify and grow the adoption and implementation of cybersecurity strategies and policies in this age of innovative disruption, and be advantageously repositioned to drive new innovations, increase market share, and remain competitive” Malize stated.

The FITC 2022 Cybersecurity Conference is designed to complement the CBN’s policy guidelines towards managing the threats posed by cybersecurity against financial institutions as a result of the increasing digitization of their operations. The two-day hybrid event scheduled to take place on 17 & 18 October 2022, is set to be the biggest in its series yet with sponsors and participants having the opportunity to exhibit their products and services.

The 2022 FITC ThinkNnovation (Cybersecurity) Conference aims to serve as a policy intervention tool to support the CBN in achieving compliance with its current Risk-Based Framework and Guidelines to Banks and Other Financial Institutions; equip operators in Financial Institutions with the required skills and competencies to comply with the January 2023 deadline set by the CBN; provide operators and regulators in the financial services sector and IT industry, a forum to discuss the dimensions and recent increase in cybersecurity threats, proffer solutions to cybersecurity threats, as well as promote a sound and stable financial system among others.

The FITC ThinkNnovation Cybersecurity Conference 3.0 which will be facilitated by over 25 local and international speakers C-suite executives, thought leaders, regulatory agencies, digital transformation specialists, investment companies, and subject matter experts in cybersecurity will be hosted by the Deputy Governor Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Chairman, FITC Board, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, who will give the keynote address.

Speakers line up include: Doyin Odunfa, MD/CEO, Digital Jewels; Chimaobi Ezeibe, Partner, IT Assurance & Advisory, PwC Canada; Kelly Orjuide, Cybersecurity, Ernest & Young; Dr. David Isiavwe, President, Information Security Association Africa & GM EcoBank Plc; Oge Udensi, Regional Director, Cyber Governance, SMBC; Alex Anago, Ambassador & Chief Data Officer, Institute of Information Management; Wunmi Faiga, CISO, Sterling Bank; Olusola Odediran, Ag. CISO, NIBSS; Dr. Ayodele Bakare; Head Digital Technology Adoption Unit, NITDA; Jude Anietie, Senior Manager, Information Security, MTN Group; and Greg Malize, Senior Technology Advisory Consultant, KPMG among others.

This year, in addition to ensuring that the conference speaks to the needs of the market, inspire top-notch quality discussions, stakeholder contributions and experience, the Advisory Board for this year’s conference include Tunde Coker MD/CEO Rack Centre; Doyin Odunfa, MD/CEO Digital Jewels; Chima Ezeibe Partner, Risk Advisory, PwC Canada; David Isiavwe, President, Information Security Association Africa; and Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Managing Partner Grand Central.

Speaking further on the event, the FITC MD/CEO, Malize noted that the conference further presents an opportunity for the facilitators to take a deep dive into the evolving post-pandemic cybersecurity developments, discuss ways organizations can adapt to post-pandemic cybersecurity threats, understand the risk of ransomware and operational technology to organizations, and utilize organizational data to derive actionable threat intelligence.

“I can assure you that participants will leave the conference well equipped on how to formulate cybersecurity strategies to properly balance technology and talents, and design frameworks for building cyber resilience in their organizations’’ she added.

Just like the previous conferences, the FITC ThinkNnovation Cybersecurity Conference 3.0 will feature five plenary sessions and two breakout sessions to give a broad and balanced perspective across the diverse issues related to cybersecurity within and outside Nigeria. They include assessing an organization’s business readiness for the digital age and why digitalization requires cyber security; Cyber Governance: Major Principles for Efficient Cyber Security Leadership; Designing Organizational Cyber Security Risk Mitigation Strategy; Managing Security Controls for a Remote Workforce; and Regulatory Perspectives on Cybersecurity and Risk Management in the Nigeria FSS.

The FITC ThinkNnovation Cybersecurity Conference 3.0 is set to attract Executives from the Financial Services and other sectors of the economy, Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Information Security and Technology Officers of organizations, Regulators, Heads of functional departments in financial and non-financial institutions, and other relevant stakeholders across industries in Sub-Sahara Africa to discuss cybersecurity risks in current times and how to re-imagine, simplify and accelerate the adoption of cybersecurity.

