Spacefinish unveils HQ design for KingMakers Corporate Headquarters

Lagos, Nigeria 24th October, 2024 — In a groundbreaking partnership, KingMakers (BetKing), a leader in gaming innovation secures its own corporate campus, designed and built by Spacefinish. The new 6,000 sqm corporate campus marks a significant milestone in Kingmakers’ transformation from a betting company to a forward-thinking gaming conglomerate.

KingMakers recognized the untapped potential of their workspace in propelling their vision to new heights. Their decision to partner with Spacefinish was a strategic leap that paved the way for leveraging the workspace as a strategic asset to achieve immense business transformation.

By leveraging insights from the BetKing operations, Spacefinish workspace strategy approach went far beyond aesthetics; it cultivated an environment where innovation will thrive, and empowered KingMakers with a centralized corporate campus, making it a pivotal hub where ideas flourish, partnerships bloom, and vision ignites.

A Campus Designed for Innovation and Growth

The corporate campus is an integral part of Kingmakers’ journey toward becoming a global leader in the gaming industry, providing a world-class environment that fuels business growth and innovation. Kingmakers recognized the need for a unified, cohesive space that would not only support the company’s evolving business strategy but also reflect its vision for the future.

Spacefinish’s expert real estate advisory services helped secure the expansive 6,000 sqm campus, designed to unify Kingmakers’ diverse operations under one roof. By creating a centralized location, Kingmakers has strengthened cross-functional collaboration, improved communication among teams, and established a cohesive environment for enhanced productivity.

Cutting-Edge Amenities for Stakeholder Engagement

The campus boasts a range of innovative facilities that elevate employee engagement and interaction. These include a recording studio for content creation, a football pitch for team-building events and employee engagement, and a social bar to encourage informal networking and collaboration. Each feature is carefully designed to promote a balance between work and play, helping KingMakers foster a stronger sense of community within the company.

These facilities are not just add-ons; they’re essential to building a workplace that promotes engagement, collaboration, and creativity.

Employee Engagement and Brand Loyalty

The design of the campus also focuses on reinforcing Kingmakers’ brand identity through the workspace itself. With areas tailored specifically to engage employees, influencers, and agents, the new campus fosters loyalty and strengthens connections with the brand. The spaces were created with flexibility in mind, accommodating employees’ needs to create, collaborate, and innovate in a comfortable, inspiring environment.

Spacefinish CEO, Remi Dada, commented,

“Our partnership with Kingmakers demanded a deep understanding of their long-term business growth projections and their intricate interactions with partners, clients, and employees. The recommendation to centralize their corporate campus in a strategic location was not about just creating a workspace; it was about crafting an ecosystem where work and life seamlessly blend. This strategic shift propels Kingmakers towards unmatched growth and enhanced stakeholder accessibility, positioning them as industry leaders in gaming technology.”

A Unified Corporate Campus for a Reimagined Brand

This new corporate campus consolidates Kingmakers’ operational functions, allowing for greater synergy between teams, faster decision-making, and a more cohesive corporate culture. This shift to a unified campus reflects the company’s commitment to improving efficiency while empowering employees to work more creatively and collaboratively. By bringing everyone under one roof, Kingmakers is better positioned to react quickly to industry changes, innovate at a faster pace, and ultimately drive business growth.

Kingmakers’ new campus is more than just a workplace—it is the embodiment of the company’s transformation into a global leader in the gaming industry.

About Spacefinish

Spacefinish is a global workspace strategy and design firm dedicated to driving business growth and innovation through human-centered design. Partnering with Fortune 100s, large corporations, and startups, Spacefinish creates inspiring environments that enhance performance and growth. For more information, visit www.spacefinish.com

